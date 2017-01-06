ZTE, the Chinese smartphone brand, made a stop at CES 2017 event in Las Vegas to showcase its latest budget smartphone Blade V8. The new handset combines premium design and top-of-the-line specs in an affordable bundle, making it appealing to the shoppers.

ZTE Blade V8 follows the launch of Blade V8 Pro on Thursday, which is priced at $230. The company did not reveal the price of its Blade V8, but it is likely to cost lower than the "Pro" variant going by the specifications of both phones.

Design-wise, the Blade V8 is a reminiscent of Blade V8 Pro to an extent. The handset comes in Rose Gold, Dark Gray, Silver and Champagne Gold colours and will be available in select markets next month. As for the specs, the Blade V8 features a metal body with a 5.2-inch Full HD display with 2.5D curved glass on top of it.

There are two variants of the Blade V8, one with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage configuration and the other with 3GB + 32GB setup. Both versions are powered y the same octa-core Snapdragon 435 chipset and Adreno 505 GPU for graphics.

The Blade V8 is also one of the few handsets to be powered by Google's latest Android 7.0 Nougat OS out-of-the-box along with MiFavor 4.0 UI on top of it. There's a fixed 2,730mAh battery, a fingerprint scanner integrated within the Home button and a microSD card slot for additional storage.

To top it off with an added incentive, ZTE packed its Blade V8 with a dual-camera setup at the back, which uses a 13MP and a 2MP sensor to capture images in their full depth. Selfie lovers will be impressed by the 13MP front-facing camera to capture detailed images.

ZTE's Blade V8 stands too close to Blade V8 Pro in comparison, making it hard for shoppers to decide which one to pick up. For a quick comparison, below are the key specs of the Blade V8 Pro:

Display: 5.5-inch Full HD 2.5D curved glass

Camera: Dual camera at the back (13MP+13MP) and 8MP selfie shooter

CPU: Snapdragon 625 chipset

RAM: 3GB

Storage: 32GB, expandable

Software: Android 6.0 Marshmallow

Battery: 3140mAh with Quick Charge 2.0

Add-ons: Metal body, dual SIM support, 4G LTE, fingerprint scanner

Price: $230 (approx. Rs. 15,620)

In our view, ZTE has a better chance with Blade V8 if it prices it right. We cannot give our final verdict on which device is better without reviewing them individually.