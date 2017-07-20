Nubia might soon announce the scaled down or Lite version of Z17 aka Z17 Lite as freshly leaked specs of the handset have surfaced on Geekbench. The Nubia Z17 Lite was recently spotted on the benchmarking site with model number 'NX591J'.

The latest Geekbench listing confirms that the Nubia handset will be powered by an octa-core Snpadragon 617 processor clocked at 1.4GHz and paired with 6GB RAM. The listing also confirms Android 7.1.1 Nougat onboard.

The Lite version will ship with a single rear camera as opposed to the regular version of Nubia Z17 which equips a 23MP + 12MP dual rear camera. Coming to the connectivity options, the 3.5mm audio jack is expected to make a comeback in the Lite version while retaining all other options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC and 4G VoLTE from the regular variant.

The budget variant of LG G6 aka 'Q6' has also been in the news recently, wherein the company has announced the launch of three new variants in the Q6 series, each with different RAM and internal storage configuration.

In related news, the Nubia Z17 was recently launched in China with a bunch of power-packed features including the industry standard Quick Charge 4+ technology alongside the massive 8GB RAM configuration with IP68 rated water-resistant capabilities.

Among other key features, the Nubia Z17 packs a 5.5in full HD display with ultra-sleek bezels, a Snapdragon 835 processor, a 16MP front-facing camera, and a 23MP primary sensor paired with a 12MP secondary sensor constitutes the dual rear camera. The smartphone will draw its power from a 3,200mAh battery and will be available in two variants, 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage and 8GB RAM with 128GB internal storage. The Nubia Z17 will run Android 7.1 out-of-the-box and feature a custom Nubia UI 5.0 on top.

Coming to the pricing details, the 6GB RAM with 64GB storage model of Nubia Z17 is priced at CNY 2,799 (Rs. 26,445 roughly) while the 6GB RAM with 128GB storage model will be sold at CNY 3,399. Finally, the top-of-the-line model comprising 8GB RAM with 128GB storage will cost CNY 3,999.