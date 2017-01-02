In what could be termed as potentially good news for smartphone buyers in the new year, the ZTE Axon 7 Mini released as recently as in September 2016 has now received a massive discount of $100. The mid-range smartphone is also available for purchase online at reduced prices.
Now, ZTE Axon 7 Mini can be purchased online at known e-tailers Newegg and BestBuy for $199. Do remember that the original price of the Axon 7 Mini before the latest price discount was $299. Also, at this juncture, it is worth noting that the ZTE Axon 7 Mini variant that has received the massive $100 price cut is the 32GB LTE edition.
Both BestBuy, as well as Newegg, are claiming to ship the ZTE Axon 7 Mini for free across the United States. For the uninitiated, ZTE Axon 7 Mini offers the below key technical specifications:
- 5.2-inch display having resolutions of 1080 x 1920; with pixel density of 423 ppi
- Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) operating system out of the box
- Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 SoC
- 16 MP rear camera
- 8 MP front snapper
- Dual SIM-card slot
- 3 GB RAM
- 32 GB internal storage
- MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage up to 256 GB
- LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and Type-C USB connectivity
- 2705 mAh fixed Lithium-Ion battery that has been found to offer talktime of approximately 15 hours on 3G