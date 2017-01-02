ZTE Axon 7 Mini, price cut
ZTE Axon 7 Mini gets massive $100 discount; currently available to buy at reduced pricesReuters

In what could be termed as potentially good news for smartphone buyers in the new year, the ZTE Axon 7 Mini released as recently as in September 2016 has now received a massive discount of $100. The mid-range smartphone is also available for purchase online at reduced prices.

Now, ZTE Axon 7 Mini can be purchased online at known e-tailers Newegg and BestBuy for $199. Do remember that the original price of the Axon 7 Mini before the latest price discount was $299. Also, at this juncture, it is worth noting that the ZTE Axon 7 Mini variant that has received the massive $100 price cut is the 32GB LTE edition.

Both BestBuy, as well as Newegg, are claiming to ship the ZTE Axon 7 Mini for free across the United States. For the uninitiated, ZTE Axon 7 Mini offers the below key technical specifications:

  • 5.2-inch display having resolutions of 1080 x 1920; with pixel density of 423 ppi
  • Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow) operating system out of the box
  • Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 617 SoC
  • 16 MP rear camera
  • 8 MP front snapper
  • Dual SIM-card slot
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 32 GB internal storage
  • MicroSD card slot for expansion of internal storage up to 256 GB
  • LTE, HSPA, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi and Type-C USB connectivity
  • 2705 mAh fixed Lithium-Ion battery that has been found to offer talktime of approximately 15 hours on 3G
