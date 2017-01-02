In what could be termed as potentially good news for smartphone buyers in the new year, the ZTE Axon 7 Mini released as recently as in September 2016 has now received a massive discount of $100. The mid-range smartphone is also available for purchase online at reduced prices.

Now, ZTE Axon 7 Mini can be purchased online at known e-tailers Newegg and BestBuy for $199. Do remember that the original price of the Axon 7 Mini before the latest price discount was $299. Also, at this juncture, it is worth noting that the ZTE Axon 7 Mini variant that has received the massive $100 price cut is the 32GB LTE edition.

Both BestBuy, as well as Newegg, are claiming to ship the ZTE Axon 7 Mini for free across the United States. For the uninitiated, ZTE Axon 7 Mini offers the below key technical specifications: