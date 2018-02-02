The Mumbai Police have arrested a businessman for allegedly molesting veteran Bollywood actress Zeenat Aman. Earlier this week, Zeenat Aman had lodged a case against Khanna which claimed that he had been stalking her and molested her.

The actress and Khanna knew each other. However, after Zeenat Aman stopped talking to Khanna, he began to stalk her. He kept calling and following her to events. After Khanna failed to adhere to her warning, the actress approached the police in Juhu and filed a case.

Veteran actor Zeenat Aman files a complaint of stalking and criminal intimidation against a businessman in Mumbai. Police begin investigation,the businessman is absconding — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2018

The complaint was registered under sections 304 D (stalking) and 509 (insulting modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.