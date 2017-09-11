The annual Zee Rishtey Awards (ZRA) that honours the talents of television industry was held on Sunday, September 11, at NSCI Grounds in Worli, Mumbai. The glittery event was graced by who's who of Bollywood.

From Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya, Karanvir Bohra, Sargun Mehta, Ravi Dubey, Vikkas Manaktala to Surbhi Jyoti, popular faces were spotted at the ceremony. Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 was anchored by Rithvik Dhanjani, Ravi Dubey and the Kundali Bhagya team.

It was a star-studded affair and some of the viewers' favourite stars including Karanvir-Surbhi Jyoti and Shabbir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha took to the stage and mesmerised the audiences with their sizzling performances. The ceremony will be telecast in October on Zee TV.

Kumkum Bhagya actress Sriti Jha, who won the Best Beti award, wrote on Instagram: "Thank you so much each one of you for loving us, watching us and staying with us for this long... let us try and make it till the end Thank you @zeetv Thank you @supriyarshukla from the moment you asked me if have watched Anuradha to asking me if I've eaten lunch every single day... from praising me for my good scenes to hugging me every time both of us know I've done a scene badly. We've shared songs and scenes and so much more. Its only because you're so so so dear to my heart!!!"

Check out the winners' list of Zee Rishtey Awards 2017 below:

Best Maa: Supriya Shukla

Best Beti: Sriti Jha

Favourite Naya Sadasya: Dheeraj Dhoopar

Favourite Popular Character (female): Shraddha Arya

Karanvir Bohra, Krystle DSouza, Adaa Khan and Kripp Kapur Suri also walked away with trophies.