The much-awaited award ceremony, Zee Cine Awards 2017, was held on Saturday (March 11) and it was a star-studded affair. Salman Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were among the Bollywood biggies who graced the show.

While Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt bagged the Best Actor and Actress awards for Pink and Udta Punjab, respectively, Ram Madhvani was honoured as the Best Director for Neerja. The award show also included viewer's choice and Anushka Sharma and Salman bagged it for Sultan.

Zee Cine also honoured the regional films. Marathi movie Sairat received the top honours. All the performances at the event were amazing. While Varun gave a power-packed performance, Alia paid tributes to her first director Karan Johar with an emotional speech.

To know who won under which category, take a look at the complete list of the winners here:

Best Actor: Amitabh Bachchan (Pink)

Best Actress: Alia Bhatt (Udta Punjab)

Best Director – Ram Madhvani (Neerja)

Best Film Jury – Pink

Viewer's Choice Best Film: Dangal

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Female): Anushka Sharma (Sultan)

Viewer's Choice Best Actor (Male): Salman Khan (Sultan)

Best Debutant (Male): Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Best Debutant (Female): Ritika Singh (Saala Khadoos)

Best Debut Director: Aniruddha Roy Choudhury (Pink)

Best Actor in a Comic Role: Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor &Sons)

Best Supporting Actress – Shabana Azmi ( Neerja)

Best supporting actor (Male): Rishi Kapoor (Kapoor & Sons)

Best actor in a negative role: Jim Sarbh (Neerja)

Best Song: Channa Mereya ( Ae Dil Hai Mushkil)

Best Background Score: Airlift

Best Music: Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Best Playback Singer (Female): Neha Bhasin (Jag Ghoomeya, Sultan)

Best Playback Singer (Male): Arijit Singh (Ae Dil Hai Mushkil title track)

Best Lyricist: Irshad Kamil (Jag Ghoomeya)

Best Sound Design: Sultan

Best Choreography: Kala Chashma by Bosco-Caeser (Baar Baar Dekho)

Best Cinematography: Shivaay

Best Dialogue – Pink

Best ProductionDesign: Neerja

Best Editing: Neerja

Best Visual Effects: Shivaay

Best Action: Shivaay

REGIONAL AWARDS

Best Tamil Actor (Male): R Madhavan (Irudhi Suttru)

Best Tamil Actor (Female): Varalakshmi Saratkumar

Best Tamil Movie: Joker

Best Bangla Actor (Male): Prosenjit Chatterjee ( Shankhachil)

Best Bangla Actor (Female): Paoli Dam (Khwato)

Best Bangla Film: Prakton

Best Marathi Actor (Male): Akash Thosar (Sairat)

Best Marathi Actor (Female): Rinku Rajguru (Sairat)

Best Marathi Film: Sairat