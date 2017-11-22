From molestation to allegations on Aksar 2 makers of not keeping Zareen Khan in the loop, the controversy involving the film and actress has a new development.

In an interview with a leading website, the had actress said: "When the film was offered to me, I was clearly told that they are not making Hate Story 3 with me and that Aksar 2 will be a very clean film. But later, they wanted me to wear minimal clothes in every frame."

But now, producer Narendra Bajaj has reacted. In an interview with DNA, he said: "Zareen was kept in the loop for everything, a bound script was given to her and nothing since has changed. As for the clothes, she tried everything in Mumbai before we left for the schedule in Mauritius and all the clothes were approved by her. So, I don't understand her comments."

"Regarding vulgarity, we don't come from that school and everything was done with the consent of the actor and in the boundaries of the CBFC."

Ananth Mahadevan, the director said: "Nobody is more prepared than me in the industry. People come to me for low-budget films with clarity and planning. I found it amusing to read allegations of confusion, extra shots, etc. I rehearse like a play. Every shot was explained during rehearsals."

"Zareen may not have been used to that kind of filming. As for the smooches, I have repeatedly said that a few kisses do not make a film erotic. These days every other film has smooches — even a Karan Johar movie has them. There was nothing vulgar in my film. In fact, we have shot longer kisses, but we didn't want an 'A' certificate because we wanted women to see the film and so edited them."

"Even the movie is driven by Zareen's character. She has been through the entire shoot and dubbing sessions and she was quite thrilled with the results. If there was anything to this effect, it would have come out then. She even happily confessed in her interviews that she excitedly looked forward to the female-oriented film! I don't know if she has been instigated, but whatever she says doesn't hold water," he added.