On the eve of Eid al-Adha, al-Qaida's Kashmir cell, Zakir Musa, issued a 10-minute audio message, threatening to "liberate" India from the rule of "cow-worshipping" PM Modi and Hindus, reported Times of India.

"Narendra Modi's, the worshiper of cow, can gather as much might with his politics and diplomacy but won't be able to stop us... We will hoist the flag of Islam on Hind (Indian subcontinent) and we will have the Hindu rulers chained and dragged." he reportedly said in an audio message.

The former Hizbul Mujahideen commander called Kashmir's militant movement a shining example of Islamic jihad.

Musa also lashed out at Pakistan army and government for back-stabbing "the jihad-e-Kashmir" by supporting the US in its war against 'mujahideen'.

Should India take Musa's warning seriously?

Or, is Musa too small a fish to worry about?

Check out the video to find out more.