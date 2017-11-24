1 / 6











Cricketer Zaheer Khan and Bollywood actress Sagarika Ghatge hosted a cocktail party at a Mumbai hotel after their wedding ceremony on Thursday, November 23.

Several big names from the cricket and Bollywood industry have graced the party. Sachin Tendulkar and wife, Harbhajan Singh, Sagarika's Chak De! India co-star Vidya Malvade, Hazel Keech and others were part of the celebrations. There is also a reception scheduled to be held on November 27.

For the cocktail party, Sagarika kept it simple as she chose to don a salmon coloured lehenga choli with minimal makeup while Zaheer sported a black sherwani.

Zaheer and Sagarika's first photo as a newly-wedded couple was shared by Anjana Sharma, the head of Business and Brand marketing for Zaheer Khan's Prosport Fitness Studio, on Instagram. She captioned it as: "And its done...my last partner in crime...@zaheer_khan34 @sagarikaghatge ...let the party begin. [sic]"

According to a report in Bombay Times, the mehendi ceremony will take place on Sunday (November 26), followed by a grand reception on Monday evening.

The couple met two years ago through common friend and actor Angad Bedi, and got engaged on May 24, 2017. Zaheer had announced his retirement from cricket last year. He played his last Indian Premier League (IPL) in April and May this year.