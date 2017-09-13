Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan's wedding plans have been confirmed. He will get hitched to actress Sagarika Ghatge soon.

Zaheer and "Chak De! India" star Sagarika got engaged in April this year. The former left-arm paceman had revealed about his engagement on the micro-blogging website Twitter.

"Never laugh at your wife's choices. You are one of them !!! Partners for life. #engaged @sagarikavghatge," Zaheer had tweeted on April 24.

Several cricketers had wished Zaheer on Twitter. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wrote, "Congratulations @ImZaheer and @sagarikavghatge. Wish you both loads of love and happiness. A perfect match for life. #ChakDe."

Now, the two are set to get married in November, according to a report in "Bombay Times".

"Zaheer and Sagarika are all set to tie the knot in November and their wedding reception will take place on the 27th of the same month. There could be two ceremonies — one each in Mumbai and Pune. Close friends and family have been informed in advance to save the date," the newspaper quoted a source as saying.

Sagarika had told the newspaper that Zaheer proposed to her during the Indian Premier League (IPL). Zaheer had played for Delhi Daredevils (DD).

"I always knew Zaheer was going to propose but didn't know it would be in the middle of the IPL! My mom and dad are very happy. Zaheer has interacted with them a lot and even they knew it would happen, just that nobody knew when. That was definitely a surprise for me. For any good occasion, I think the right time is when you feel it. I am sure he found it right enough to do it," she said.

The 38-year-old Zaheer was recently part of the "Sony TEN" TV's commentary panel for India-Sri Lanka series.

Zaheer played 92 Tests, 200 ODIs and 17 T20Is for India. He took 610 international wickets (311 in Tests, 282 in ODIs and 17 in T20Is).

In July, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had appointed Zaheer as Team India's bowling consultant along with Rahul Dravid but later did a u-turn after head coach Ravi Shastri took charge.