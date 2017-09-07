The secret behind Team India's historic 9-0 success in Sri Lanka has been revealed by former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan.

Virat Kohli's men signed off the tour to the island nation with a convincing seven-wicket victory in the one-off Twenty20 International at Colombo's R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday night (September 6).

With this win, India registered a record equalling 9-0 clean sweep, across all formats, over the home team.

India had won the Test series 5-0 and later the ODI rubber 3-0. They now matched Australia's achievement.

Also read: India-Australia series schedule

Speaking to the host broadcaster "Sony TEN" TV, Zaheer said India's landmark success was due to "killer instinct".

"I think killer instinct (is the reason for India's wins). Because when you know that you have the momentum, it is very easy to lose it by taking things easy. But if you have the killer instinct, then you can really prolong it. That is why I felt the team was able to achieve (9-0)," 38-year-old Zaheer said.

"Irrespective of what is happening to the results, you have to stick to the processes and the team did that," he added.

According to the former left-arm paceman, the current Indian team looks "settled" and each player knows his role.

"More and more you see, the team is looking settled, in terms of the roles (for players). When the team is settled you don't have to make the people understand their roles.

"Indian team is getting to that level where you have players who know exactly how to prepare and know their roles. They have been put in tough situations and to get out of them, again you have to go back to the processes," Zaheer, who played 92 Tests and 200 ODIs, said.

India next face Australia at home in 5 ODIs and 3 T20Is. The 50-over contests start on September 17 at Chennai's M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.