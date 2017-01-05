Superstar Shah Rukh Khan is set to charm his fans with his upcoming movie Raees, which will be released on January 25. The makers have released a song titled Zaalima today and it will leave you spellbound.

SRK has already created hype around this song by posting small clips. In those videos, he spelled magic with his voice and in the full video, he charmed with his romance. In the Zaalima song, Shah Rukh tells his fans that when love strikes, no heart is spared... not even of Raees.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Harshadeep Kaur, SRK's stylish Arabic look in the song has captured many hearts. As the earlier clips featured the actor in that look, it has become a fans' favorite. The superstar is already winning hearts with his Raees looks.

In Zaalima, King Khan is seen romancing Pakistani actress Mahira Khan. The duo looks phenomenal and their chemistry will make you fall in love with them. The song has been shot in different locations, right from deserts to beaches. And accordingly, the looks of the actors have also been changed.

SRK shared the song video with caption: "Jaan se #Zaalima tak.... Hope you all like it!" The song would have been perfect if SRK's voice was also added to it. The superstar will play the character of a Gujarati bootlegger, Miyanbhai, who is obsessed with nothing but success.

Raees is a much awaited film and was supposed to hit screens last year. Now, the film will clash with Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil.

Meanwhile, enjoy listening to Shah Rukh's Raees song, Zaalima: