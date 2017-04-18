The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all about cricket and entertainment. After the daily matches end, the cricketers take to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to share what they are doing in their free time, who they are moving out with and so on.
By the way, we forgot to mention about the many WAGs appearing in the stadiums during matchdays to support their boyfriends / husbands during IPL 2017.
From Hazel Keech (Yuvraj Singh's wife) to Anushka Sharma (Virat Kohli's wife) and Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma's wife), the top WAGs of the cricketers are seen quite often during the IPL matches. But what about the other hearthrobs of Team India, like for example, Yuzvendra Chahal (Yuzi Chahal).
Undoubtedly one of the star players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as far as we know, the 26-year-old leg spinner from Haryana is single. Well, may be not!
An accomplished chess player as well, Chahal took to Instagram this week, taking time off from his busy schedule of IPL 2017, to post a picture of him along with a mystery girl, raising a lot of curiosity!
"Happy birthday Tani (fatso) [sic]", Chahal wrote, along with the photo.
As expected, the comments section was buzzing with several users enquiring whether Tani is indeed his girlfriend!
Who is that mystery girl?
Full name: Tanishka Kapoor
Profession: Model-turned-Kannada actress
Prominent films: Uppi2, First Rank Raju.