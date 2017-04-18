The Indian Premier League (IPL) is all about cricket and entertainment. After the daily matches end, the cricketers take to Twitter, Instagram and Facebook to share what they are doing in their free time, who they are moving out with and so on.

By the way, we forgot to mention about the many WAGs appearing in the stadiums during matchdays to support their boyfriends / husbands during IPL 2017.

WAGs cheering the husbands to victory @rayanemithun @sunrisershyd A post shared by HazelKeechOfficial (@hazelkeechofficial) on Apr 6, 2017 at 12:13pm PDT

From Hazel Keech (Yuvraj Singh's wife) to Anushka Sharma (Virat Kohli's wife) and Ritika Sajdeh (Rohit Sharma's wife), the top WAGs of the cricketers are seen quite often during the IPL matches. But what about the other hearthrobs of Team India, like for example, Yuzvendra Chahal (Yuzi Chahal).

Undoubtedly one of the star players of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), as far as we know, the 26-year-old leg spinner from Haryana is single. Well, may be not!

An accomplished chess player as well, Chahal took to Instagram this week, taking time off from his busy schedule of IPL 2017, to post a picture of him along with a mystery girl, raising a lot of curiosity!

Happy birthday Tani (fatso) ?? #godblessyou? A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Apr 15, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Never be afraid to try something new. Remember, amateurs built the ark. Professionals built the Titanic..!! #RCB #playbold?? #IPL10 A post shared by Yuzvendra Chahal (@yuzi_chahal23) on Mar 30, 2017 at 5:10am PDT

"Happy birthday Tani (fatso) [sic]", Chahal wrote, along with the photo.

As expected, the comments section was buzzing with several users enquiring whether Tani is indeed his girlfriend!

Who is that mystery girl?

A post shared by TANISHKA KAPOOR (@therealkapoor) on Mar 31, 2017 at 3:16am PDT

A post shared by TANISHKA KAPOOR (@therealkapoor) on Aug 8, 2016 at 8:13am PDT

Full name: Tanishka Kapoor

Profession: Model-turned-Kannada actress

Prominent films: Uppi2, First Rank Raju.