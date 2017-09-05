Naga Chaitanya's next outing Yuddham Sharanam, which is also known as NC14, has made good earnings in its pre-release business, but the movie has failed to beat the record of his 2016 film Premam.

Yuddham Sharanam, which is a much-awaited romantic entertainer, has bagged a U/A certificate from the censor board and is gearing up to release in the theatres around the world on September 8. We hear that the makers have already sealed the deal for the sale of its theatrical rights for all the regions.

If we are to go by the reports, Yuddham Sharanam has earned Rs 16.80 crore from the rights of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 1.60 crore from the rights of other parts of India and Rs 1.60 crore from its overseas distribution rights.

Yuddham Sharanam has fetched a total of Rs 20 crore for its producer from the sale of its global theatrical rights. It has earned Rs 6 crore from its satellite rights and Rs 2 crore from other rights.

Sai Korrapati and Rajani Korrapati have bankrolled Yuddham Sharanam under Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram and they have reportedly spent Rs 22 crore on its production and promotion. The movie has earned them Rs 28 crore in its pre-release business. The film has good table profit share of Rs 6 crore for them.

Naga Chaitanya's 2016 film Premam had reportedly fetched over Rs 29 crore in its pre-release business. Now, Yuddham Sharanam has failed to beat this record. With the film set to hit the screens this Friday, it should be seen whether it will be the biggest opener and highest grossing film for the actor.

Yuddham Sharanam has been written and directed by Krishna Marimuthu Naga Chaitanya is paired with Lavanya Tripathi in the film. Revathy and Rao Ramesh are essaying pivotal roles in the film, while Srikanth appears as the antagonist. Its promos have created a lot of curiosity and expectations about the movie.