Director Krishna Marimuthu's Telugu movie Yuddham Sharanam starring Naga Chaitanya, Srikanth, Lavanya Tripathi, has received positive review and ratings from the audiences.

Yuddham Sharanam is a romantic action thriller film, which has been written by debutante director Krishna Marimuthu alongwith David R. Nathan. Sai Korrapati and his wife Rajani have bankrolled the movie under his banner Vaaraahi Chalana Chitram. The film has been awarded a 'U/A' certificate from the censor board and it has a runtime of 2 hours 21 minutes.

Yuddham Sharanam revolves around the story of a youth (Naga Chaitanya), who quits his job to make long-distance drones. He lands in problem, when crosses the path of a powerful criminal (Meka Srikanth) with destructive motives that the police are trying to capture. How he fights against the gangster forms the crux of the story.

Naga Chaitanya has done a brilliant job and his performance is one of the highlights of Yuddham Sharanam. Lavanya Tripathi has done justice to roles and Chemistry with Naga is good, say the viewers

Srikanth appears as a baddie and his look and performance are other big highlights of the film. Rao Ramesh, Revathi, Murali Sharma, Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Ravi Varma are also assets of the film, say the audiences.

Yuddham Sharanam has good production values. Vivek Sagar's songs and background score, Niketh Bommireddy's picturisation, choreography of action and dance are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Yuddham Sharanam review and ratings by the audiences.