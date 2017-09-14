Micromax's online subsidiary, YU Televentures, is slowly making a comeback. After launching Yureka Black in June, the company is back with another successor – Yureka 2 – with plenty of upgrades.

YU Yureka 2 will be on sale exclusively on Flipkart during the e-commerce giant's popular Big Billion Sale on September 20. The new handset by YU is the latest competitor in the sub-Rs 15,000 smartphone price range, where brands like Xiaomi, Motorola, InFocus, and others have thrived.

YU Yureka 2 competes against Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, InFocus Snap 4, Moto G5 Plus, Lenovo K8 Note and others. Here's a look at the top features in the Yureka 2 that make it attractive to budget shoppers in India.

YU offers a premium experience in the Yureka 2 with its metallic unibody, impressive camera and solid performance. The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 chipset paired with 4GB RAM and 3930mAh battery with Quick Charge 3.0.

The Yureka 2 has a 5.5-inch HD display with a 2.5D curved glass, and impressive optics. There's a 16MP rear-facing camera with dual LED flash and an 8MP front snapper. Features like night mode, beauty mode, multi-shots and auto focus add value to your photos in this phone.

Like every other smartphone in its price range, YU Yureka 2 also boasts of a fingerprint scanner at the back. Sadly, the phone runs on Android Marshmallow. There's no information on whether it will be updated to Android Nougat or Oreo in the future.

While the Yureka Black managed to get a good response from buyers, it remains to be seen how Yureka 2 manages to sell in the highly competitive market. It's worth mentioning that Flipkart's Big Billion Sale also brings some attractive offers on smartphones available on the platform. It is not known if the Yureka 2 will come with any offers during the sale, which is highly unlikely since it's a brand new smartphone.