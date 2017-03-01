After months of speculations, YouTube has finally announced its television streaming service that will let you watch live and record contents from major networks. The YouTube TV was launched in direct competition to traditional cable and pay TV services.

According to YouTube chief executive Susan Wojcicki, the new service is tailored for people who look for new films and programs without subscribing to cable or satellite service.

"YouTube TV is designed specifically for the needs of a new generation of TV fans who want to watch what they want, when they want, how they want without commitment," Wojcicki said during a media briefing streamed from YouTube office in California.

How much will it cost?

YouTube TV will be a standalone app and will cost you $35 (approximately Rs 2,340) per month with six user accounts per subscription.

Access to networks

The service will let you access content from four major networks that includes ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. Apart from these networks, you can have access to 35 channels with "sports networks and dozens of popular cable networks," according to YouTube.

The streaming services will not have access to channels from Viacom, including Comedy Central and MTV, and Turner Broadcasting, which means you will not be able to watch CNN, TBS, and TNT on the service. AMC Networks, Discovery Communications, Time Warner and A+E Networks will also be missing from the access network list.

When will it launch?

The exact date of YouTube TV has not been revealed. Also, the service will first roll out in major markets in the US followed by smaller cities. As far as international markets are concerned, viewers will have to wait a little longer for the service to start.