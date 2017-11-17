YouTube has finally released the 'pinch-to-zoom' feature for Android which will help users to fill the screen and remove black bards at the edges. The new feature will also help to fill the screen of smartphones with 18:9 aspect ratio.

According to Android Police, YouTube for Android version 12.44 brings pinch-to-zoom feature to more Android smartphones. Earlier, this feature was only available to Pixel 2XL users.

Samsung Galaxy S8, LG V30 and Samsung Galaxy Note 8 users with edge-to-edge display were also unable to watch YouTube videos on their entire screen, as YouTube and other video streaming websites offer content in 16:9 aspect ratio. Earlier this month, Apple iOS had also received an update from YouTube which can add full-screen viewing support for iPhone X because it comes with an aspect ratio of 18:9.

Users, who really can't wait for Google's official rollout of this update, can download YouTube for Android version v12.44.52 via APKMirror.

Google Play currently has YouTube version 12.45.54, but it seems to be not available in the build. We are expecting a new update next week to enable the feature.