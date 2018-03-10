Officials from India and Pakistan were at the 37th United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) session in Geneva earlier this week when the Second Secretary at India's UN Mission, Mini Devi Kumam, slammed Pakistan saying that the "failed state" has dragged the Kashmir issue for the second day in a row.

It is extraordinary that the state which protected Osama Bin Laden and sheltered Mullah Omar should have the gumption to play the victim: India's Second Secretary Mini Devi Kumam response on Pakistan highlighting human rights violations at 37th session of UN Human Rights Council

Indian official slams Pakistan in UN

Reacting to the earlier allegations leveled by Tahir Andrabi, Pakistan's UN Deputy Permanent Representative in Geneva, Kumam said, "Even as terrorists thrive in Pakistan and roam its streets with impunity, we have heard it lecture about the protection of human rights in India."

India’s Right of Reply at the UN #HRC37 in response to the statement by Pakistan.

"The real problem in the State of Jammu & Kashmir is terrorism, which has received constant sustenance from Pakistan and territories under its control"

"The world does not need lessons on democracy and human rights from a country whose own situation is charitably described as a failed state," she added.

Pakistani diplomat accuses India

According to IANS, the Pakistan diplomat had earlier said that right to self-determination forms to be the heart of the Kashmir issue, which he claimed was mentioned decades ago in the UN by "the first Prime Minister of India, one of the founding fathers of India".

Andrabi also accused India of crimes against humanity in J&K. However, in less than 24 hours from the statement, Indian Army reported firing from Pakistan's end at J&K's Krishna Ghati sector.

The 'Simla Agreement of 1972' hindered

Kumam strongly condemned Andrabi's claims and lashed out at the neighboring nation. She said, "The real problem in the state of Jammu and Kashmir is terrorism, which has constantly received sustenance from Pakistan and territories under its control."

Pakistan has been pushing its agenda to the UN over Kashmir since few decades now as former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and former Pakistani President Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had mutually agreed via the Simla Agreement of 1972 that both India and Pakistan will consider the Kashmir issue as a bilateral matter— and that no third party can be involved in negotiations.

Kumam further said, "Pakistan very conveniently forgets its own obligation under these resolutions to first vacate the illegal occupation of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. It has also blatantly disregarded its other commitments... they continue to support cross-border terrorism in India."

