There is no doubt that Shahid Kapoor is a loving husband to Mira Rajput and a doting daddy to his 1-year-old daughter Misha. The actor always manages to take out some time from his busy schedule to spend quality time with Mira and Misha. And as the Bollywood's heartthrob will turn 37 on February 25, he has decided to dedicate his time to his family away from all the media glare.

Last year, Mira Rajput hosted a pre-birthday bash for Shahid Kapoor's 36th birthday at his residence in Mumbai which was attended by who's who of the Bollywood. Rumoured couples like Alia Bhatt-Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone grabbed eyeballs when they arrived hand-in-hand at the venue.

However, this year, the birthday boy has decided to keep a low key and celebrate the day with his family and in-laws.

Sasha, who missed spending time with his wife on Valentine's Day, will be taking a short break from the shoot of his upcoming film Batti Gul Meter Chalu in Uttarakhand to celebrate his birthday.

"Shahid and Mira missed Valentine's Day and the actor wanted to keep up with the annual tradition of celebrating birthdays with satsangs and a visit to Beas," a source close to the couple told Mumbai Mirror.

For the uninitiated, the spiritual group called Radha Soami sect which is organizing the satsang is the same group that introduced Shahid's family to Mira's.

But before attending the satsang, Shahid will be flying to Delhi and then travel to Beas together with his family.

"It's freezing in Uttarakhand at the moment and Mira and Misha are heading home to Delhi. Shahid will be flying to the Capital first, after which the family will travel to Beas together," the source added.