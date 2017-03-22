Following repeated complaints from passengers that Indian Railway catering staff are overcharging for meals, beverages and even water on trains, Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu recently put out the entire menu of Indian Railway Catering, along with their prices.

However, beyond the low prices, there are a number of other facts people should be aware of when paying for food and beverages while travelling in train.

International Business Times, India, lists out five:

1. Rs 15 meals: Indian Railway Catering has on its menu a meal that costs as little as Rs 15, and can be a filling experience if it delivers on the promise. These meals — variously called Janta Meals, Economy Meals and Janta Khana — consist of seven pooris [fried Indian flatbreads] and 150 grams of dry potato curry along with a 15-gram pickle sachet.

2. Different prices on stations and within trains: The same meal when bought from the station costs less than when bought on the train. However, the price difference is only Rs 5. However, this applies to only standard breakfasts and casserole meals — both vegetarian and non-vegetarian. Tea, coffee, Janta Meals and bottled water — 500 ml and 1 litre — do not fall under the ambit.

3. Insist on bill: The Railway also asks people to insist on a bill for all the food and beverage purchases. Bills are necessary evidence to file a complaint about the service. Not demanding bills also means the money can go directly into the pocket of unscrupulous staff.

4. No tipping: The Railway also insists that passengers should not give any tip to the catering staff. Catering employees are often known to solicit tips from passengers for service.

5. Menu in effect from 2012: Believe it or not, but the entire menu has been in effect from December 21, 2012! That means although the UPA government had taken this people-friendly step, it took a regime change and an NDA minister to tell people exactly how much they owe for a meal on a train.

See the Railway menu and other details here:

Know the rate list of @IRCATERING in case of any discrepancies must reported to @RailMinIndia: We work for you 24x7 #Awareness pic.twitter.com/3aC59jakWI — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) March 21, 2017