Manchester United have already signed one of the star players from last season in the Premier League, Romelu Lukaku. Though the Red Devils acquired the services of the Belgium international, they were in the transfer market for Real Madrid forward Alvaro Morata as well.

Dealing with a club like Real Madrid for such a high-profile player is always a difficult task, as they will be looking to make some major money when they offload their player. It was a smart move from Manchester to sign Lukaku, who was also wanted by Chelsea.

Does Lukaku's signing mean that they will not be looking for another forward in the summer? At least, as far as Juan Mata is concerned, he believes that signing Morata is still on the cards despite Lukaku's signature.

"It looks tough to see Alvaro Morata in a Red Devils shirt with the arrival of Romelu. We've signed an important player in attack and it's difficult, although you never know. Things can happen in the last few days, but I wish Alvaro the best," Mata told Cadena Cope.

The transfers are always on the incline, especially in the last few weeks before the transfer window closes. So, one never knows what will happen.

For Manchester fans, it will be incredible if they manage to sign Morata from Real Madrid as well. Just imagine the sort of partnership Lukaku and Morata could form in the Premier League. With United set for Champions League football, they need some solid players to be strong in the European competition as well.

It is time for us to wait and see what transpires in the run up to the end of the transfer window. Interesting times lie ahead!