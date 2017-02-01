Social media giant Facebook is working on a video-centric app for television set-top boxes, including Apple TV, reported The Wall Street Journal citing a source familiar with the matter. This move, if materialised, will enable users to watch Facebook video content from their television screen.

The upcoming video-centric app for TV set-top box, which is still under development, is said to be part of Facebook Inc's video-first initiative. The WSJ reported that the social media giant is in talks with media companies in connection with licensing television programmes to ensure good content is made available on the TV screen.

The move will help Facebook foray into video advertising. It is currently only behind search engine giant Google in digital advertising and has made huge strides in streaming video content over the last few years.

Facebook Live has witnessed a steep growth. Live streaming of important events, including major award functions and sporting events using Facebook Live feature is not uncommon today. In fact, it has the potential to kill television in future, as audience can not only watch exclusive footage via live stream but also comment and share their views real time.

(Source: The Wall Street Journal)