Following earlier reports that Floyd Mayweather is keen to fight Conor McGregor, UFC lightweight champion said recently that a mega fight worth $1billion against the boxing legend will happen soon, either by the end of this year or the start of next year.

Also read: Manny Pacquiao set to fight Jeff Horn for boxing's Welterweight title

"***k the UFC. ***k Floyd. ***k boxing. *** the WWE. ***k Hollywood. And ***k you too pay me. Roger Mayweather says most people don't know s**t about boxing. I say most people don't know s**t about fighting".

"I'm going to go to Las Vegas, get my boxing license and they'll we see where the f*** Floyd's at. I have my eyes on one thing and that's Floyd Mayweather. It's the fight I want. I've got the reach. I've got the youth. You can't prepare for a style like me" the Daily Mail quoted Conor McGregor as saying.

Floyd Mayweather stated earlier that he wants a guaranteed $100 million for the fight and was willing to offer McGregor $15 million along with the back-end of the pay-per-view buys. Then UFC President Dana White came in with an offer saying he'll give the two fighters $25 million apiece and discuss PPV options.

There is obviously still a lot to discuss before the fight actually happens but Conor McGregor is confident that the fight will happen soon and said that negotiations have already begun.

"There's Mayweather Promotions, there's the UFC, and now the newly formed McGregor Promotions, and we're all in the mix. Nobody is my boss. I know Floyd likes to say Dana [White] is my boss and this and he decides. Hell no. Nobody decides this. If they let people go fight jiu-jitsu tournaments, they can't stop me going to fight a boxing fight. So obviously it's smoother to do it all together, but look, everyone's just got to know their place, and everyone does know their place" McGregor was quoted as saying.

If McGregor is serious about getting into the ring with Mayweather, he will have to give up his UFC lightweight championship. He believes that the next time he steps into a combat area, it will be with 10oz gloves on. He also stated that he and Nate Diaz might have one last fight with the duo having a win apiece from their earlier two fights.

"I am enjoying the little games we're playing the back and forth. Let's give the fans what they want. I believe this is the first billion fight. I think it will happen at the end of this year or the start of next year. I believe the next time I step into a combat arena will be through the ropes with 10oz gloves on. Me and Nate will throw down again. It's one apiece, we will finish it off" McGregor was quoted as saying.