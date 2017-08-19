If you are one of those who have slippery hands, this piece of information may come handy. You can now fix the broken screen of your iPhone or replace the battery at home with the help of kits from iFixit.

The new fix kits include custom driver, steel bits, opening tools, ESD-safe tweezers, and a replacement screen that will help consumers to repair cracked screens, replace battery, and fix camera modules and sensors on iPhones, including iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus and others from Apple.

The kit to fix broken screen of iPhone 7 Plus is priced at $164.95, while it is $134.95 for iPhone 7, $104.95 for iPhone 6s Plus, $84.95 for iPhone 6s, $114.95 for iPhone 6 Plus, $84.95 for iPhone 6, $54.95 for iPhone SE, $54.95 for iPhone 5c, $54.95 for iPhone 5, $54.95 for iPhone 5s, and $39.95 for iPhone 4s.

The kits for replacement of iPhone 7 Plus battery is $49.95, while the kit for iPhone 7 is $44.95 and $39.95 for iPhone 6s Plus. It is available for other handsets like iPhone 6s, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6, iPhone SE, iPhone 5C, iPhone 5s, iPhone 5, and iPhone 4s.

But the big question is whether it is worth buying the kits to repair broken screen or replace battery of your iPhone. Interestingly, the kit for fixing the broken screen of iPhone 7 Plus is $164.95 but it is reported that one can repair it from AppleCare for $149.99. Similarly, the cracked screen fixing kit for iPhone 7 is $134.95 while one can get it repaired for $129.99 without taking the risk of messing anything up.