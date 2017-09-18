Xiaomi has finally launched the 32GB storage variant of the Mi Max 2 in India. It comes almost two months after the 64GB storage model was released in major e-commerce and retail chains across India for Rs 16,999.

Interestingly, the Xiaomi Mi Max 2 32GB version will be available for purchase on September 20 starting 12 noon on Amazon India (Amazon Prime members only and needs registration), Mi.com and Mi Home. Amazon India has announced that the device will be available at an introductory price of Rs 12,999 against the actual price of Rs 14,999.

Now, the big question is whether Xiaomi will start selling the Mi Max 2 32GB version at its original price of Rs 14,999 after September 20. There is no word from the company on this but better not take chances.

Presenting Mi Max 2 4GB+32GB at an intro price of ₹12,999! Sale starts 20/09 exclusively on @amazonIN, https://t.co/nVqFSYMyzY & Mi Home pic.twitter.com/6rC5hoNq7H — Mi India (@XiaomiIndia) September 18, 2017

The Xiaomi Mi Max 2 features of a full-metal body and a fingerprint sensor. It sports a 6.44-inch Full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, and run Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.0 operating system.

The handset has a 4GB RAM, a 32GB/64GB storage which is expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card, a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, a 5MP secondary camera with f/2.0 aperture, and a mammoth 5300mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0) technology.

In terms of connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot, Bluetooth 4.2, A2DP, LE, GPS, and Type-C 1.0 reversible connector USB.