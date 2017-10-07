Xiaomi launched its Android One smartphone Mi A1 last month at Rs 14,999. The mid-budget smartphone is now available for purchase in several European countries, including Greece, Netherland and Poland, and is scheduled to hit the stores in a few more markets like Spain, Czech Republic, Hungary and Bulgaria soon.

The Xiaomi Mi A1 is the Chinese company's first device that is powered by Google and it runs stock Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system which means it doesn't run on MIUI 9.

According to a report by GSMArena, the Xiaomi Mi A1 is currently available for purchase in the Netherlands for €260, in Greece for €284, and in Poland for PLN 1,300 (€300). It is also scheduled to come to Spain for €228, Hungary for HUF 75,000 (€240) and Russia for RUB 19,000 (€280) next week.

The report went on to say that the Xiaomi Mi A1 would come to Bulgaria on October 12 for BGN 550 (€280), the Czech Republic on October 19 for CZK 6,700 (€260), and Italy on October 15 on €220.

The device features a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density), an octa-core Snapdragon 625 processor, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB ROM (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, and a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging technology.

In terms of camera, it has a dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, and a 5MP front-snapper.