A woman from Biswanath district in Assam has moved a court accusing UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Lok Sabha MP Ram Prasad Sarma for posting her nude photo on social media, which was taken during a stir in Guwahati a decade ago.

The complaint was filed in the court of a sub-judicial magistrate by Lakshmi Orang under sections of Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act. After recording her statement, the next date of hearing was fixed on June 22.

Lakshmi later told media that she was not present at the rally to support any political party as claimed by Adityanath, but was there to fight demanding for SC status for the Adivasi community. "Yogi Adityanath, without knowing any fact, commented on social media that the rally was on behalf of BJP and the Congress workers attacked it," a report said.

"When Prime Minister Narendra Modi was campaigning for Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao at the same time his party Chief Minister (Adityanath) was doing this type of work. Is this democracy?"

Lakshmi further said that the stripping was a fact, a true incident, which happened at that time. She added that she wanted to highlight the plight of an "unfortunate girl" who was a victim and had still not been given justice.

"I have not given any comment on the shared post," Sarma said in a report adding that he had asked Assam's Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal to reopen her case so that she gets justice. Meanwhile, reports quoted Additional Director General of Police (Special Branch) Pallab Bhattacharya as saying that investigations reveal that her picture was a post created on a fake account created under the name of Adityanath.