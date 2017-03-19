Yogi Adityanath, BJP MP from the Gorakhpur constituency, will take oath as the 21st chief minister of Uttar Pradesh on Sunday around 2.15 pm at Kanshiram Smriti Upvan in Lucknow. Governor Ram Naik will administer the oath of office. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP National President Amit Shah and several Union ministers are expected to be present at the ceremony.

Adityanath will address a press conference as well at 5 pm on Sunday. The 44-year-old spiritual guru, who is a five-time MP from Gorakhpur, was unanimously elected as the BJP legislature party leader at a meeting of the newly elected MLAs in Lucknow on Saturday. The meeting was chaired by Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu. In a first, two ministers — state BJP chief Keshav Prasad Maurya and Lucknow Mayor Dinesh Sharma — will be sworn in as deputy chief ministers of the state.

Here are all the live updates:

3:05 pm IST: Anupama Jaiswal and Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi sworn in as Cabinet ministers

2:56 pm IST: BJP leader Siddharth nath Singh is sworn as a Cabinet minister in the Uttar Pradesh government. Chetan Chauhan, Shrikant Sharma and Rajendra Pratap Singh also took oath.

2:49 pm IST: Om Prakash Rajbhar, Brajesh Pathak and Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary are sworn in as Cabinet ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government

2:45 pm IST: Satyadev Pachauri, Ramapati Shastri and Jay Pratap Singh take oath as cabinet ministers in the Uttar Pradesh government

2:34 pm IST: Swami Prasad Maurya, Satish Mahan, Rita Bahuguna Joshi and Rajesh Agarwal are sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

2:27 pm IST: Surya Pratap Shahi and Suresh Khanna are sworn in as Cabinet ministers.

2:23 pm IST: Dr Dinesh Sharma is also sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

2:22 pm IST: BJP state chief Keshav Prasad Maurya is sworn in as the deputy chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

2:20 pm IST: Yogi Adityanath sworn in as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

2:19 pm IST: Yogi Adityanath takes oath as chief minister of Uttar Pradesh.

2:17 pm IST: Swearing-in ceremony begins.

2:14 pm IST: PM Modi, along with Rajnath Singh, arrives at the venue for the oath-taking ceremony.

2:10 pm IST: Goa CM Manohar Parrikar and Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis arrive at Smriti Upvan for the ceremony.

2:08 pm IST: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow for the ceremony. Chhattisgarh CM Raman Singh, Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu are also present at the venue.

2:03 pm IST: PM Modi arrives at Lucknow airport for the oath-taking ceremony. He is received by Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Adityanath at the airport.

2 pm IST: Senior BJP leader LK Advani, Union Ministers Uma Bharti, Nitin Gadkari and Venkaiah Naidu are also present along with Samajwadi Party Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav and his son Akhilesh Yadav. The BJP's central parliamentary board and chief ministers of other BJP and NDA-ruled states, like Andhra Pradesh, Nagaland, Sikkim and Jammu and Kashmir, are also expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

1:55 pm IST: At least 44 ministers, including 22 cabinet ministers, will take oath along with Adityanath. The CM-Designate will also hold a Cabinet meeting at 4:30 pm at Lok Bhawan, the CM's secretariat, after the swearing-in ceremony. The cabinet will decide on crop waiver of medium and marginal farmers.

1:52 pm IST: Former UP CM Akhilesh Yadav arrives at Smriti Upvan in Lucknow for the oath-taking ceremony of Adityanath. Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad also present.

1:30 pm IST: Adityanath visited Smriti Upvan on Sunday morning to take stock of the preparations ahead of his oath-taking ceremony.

1:15 pm IST: "From the very start, he had this aim of serving the people. Now that he has become CM, I'm really very happy," Adityanath's father told ANI. The CM-designate's sister also said: "We remained glued to our TV yesterday awaiting the news. Later we celebrated and burst crackers on the good news."

1:10 pm IST: "Yogi is an honest man, nobody can raise a finger about his commitment. Also, winning from the same seat five times isn't a small thing. He openly requested me for two deputy CMs who would help him as Uttar Pradesh is a big state.The trio will be a good combination," Venkaiah Naidu told ANI.

1:08 pm IST: "It'll be a new era of development with PM's vision and Yogi's action. A new dawn is set in the offing for UP," Sudhanshu Trivedi of the BJP told ANI

1 pm IST: Adityanath will take charge as the chief minister after the oath-taking ceremony and will hold a Cabinet meeting as well. He will then address a press conference at 5 pm. He had previously appealed to his supporters to not create a ruckus while celebrating his appointment as chief minister and had also asked the police to "deal swiftly and firmly with miscreants."

