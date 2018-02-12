YG Mahendra's son Harshavardhan bid goodbye to singlehood on Sunday, February 11, as he tied the knot with Shwetha. The wedding was graced by some of the big names of the Tamil film industry.

The marriage was performed as per the Tamil Brahmin's custom with the couple sporting traditional costumes and tied the knot in the presence of their family members. Dhanush with his wife Aishwarya, P Susheela, Meena, Kasthuri, KS Ravikumar, Prasanna with Sneha, Sivakumar, Vijaya Kumar and musician Anirudh Ravichander were among many celebrities.

Rajinikanth with his wife Latha Rajinikanth actively took part in the wedding as the groom is a nephew of the Tamil superstar's wife. On the same evening, a grand wedding was organized which saw the presence of bigwigs of Kollywood and politics.

YG Mahendra is a drama artist and film actor, who has acted in over 200 movies in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. In his career, he has shared screen space with leading names like Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Sivaji Ganeshan, etc.

It has to be noted that YG Mahendra is the nephew of Tamil filmmaker K Balaji and a relative of Mohanlal. He was instrumental in Rajinikanth and Latha's marriage by convincing her parents to get her married to the Tamil superstar.

