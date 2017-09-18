Samsung, LG, Apple, Xiaomi and Essential have done it and soon Google and Huawei will follow the trend of bezel-less smartphones with dual cameras. But there's another smartphone with similar features coming your way as early as this month.

Gionee, one of the popular Chinese brands, has confirmed a new flagship smartphone in its home country on September 25. The company's media invite clearly showed a bezel-less design for the upcoming M7, and a new leak suggests a dual camera setup at the back, GSMArena reported.

The authenticity of the leaked render isn't verified, but there's little room for suspicion. Earlier reports have already hinted at a rear dual camera setup for the M7 smartphone, and the leaked image shows a new brushed metal design.

The image also points to a 3.5mm headphone jack, speaker grille and a charging port, most likely a USB Type-C, at the bottom, and antenna bands running along the edges. The fingerprint sensor is placed at the centre with LED flash accompanying the dual cameras.

The power and volume controls are placed on the right side and the SIM card tray naturally takes the left side of the device. The front portion of the device isn't shown in the leak, but we can expect ultra-slim bezels and the company's branding at the bottom, as per the invite.

Based on the rumours, the M7 smartphone is expected to feature a 6-inch display with 1080 x 2160 pixel resolution, which won't feel as large due to the 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is also expected to have a powerful MediaTek Helio P30 chipset paired with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage.

The latest leak clarifies the M7 will have dual cameras and not a single 16MP camera as reported earlier. The front camera is going to sport an 8MP sensor. The pricing and availability of the handset among other features will be revealed at the upcoming event later this month.

As for India release, there's no information available, but we expect to learn more from the launch in China. Stay tuned for updates.