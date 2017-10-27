Ardent viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai must be aware that Kartik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) relation is going through a rough patch.

Kartik, who misunderstood Naira, will realise that it was Dadi who locked him in the room during Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti's (Mohena Singh) wedding ceremony.

Kartik-Naira's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to complete a milestone [PHOTO]

"In the upcoming episodes of the series, Kartik and Naira will be celebrating their first Diwali together. Dadi (Swati Chitnis) will clarify to Kartik that she was the one who had locked Kartik in the room during Naksh (Rishi Dev) and Kirti's (Mohena Singh) wedding ceremony," the source said.

Further, both Kartik and Naira will reunite to take care of Dadi and eventually sort out the misunderstandings.

The source added: "Dadi would then pretend that she was falling down the stairs and getting injured just to unite Kartik and Naira. Kartik and Naira will take care of Dadi together and eventually things will be all right between them and Naira will return to the Goenka family."

For the uninitiated, Kartik learnt about Naksh marrying Kirti not for love but for the sake of his family a few hours before the wedding took place. A furious Kartik then wanted to confront Naksh and stop the marriage, but unfortunately got locked up inside a room.

He assumed that Naira locked him up when in reality it was Dadi who took the step to prevent him from speaking the truth to everyone. Kartik's misunderstanding resulted in a huge fight between him and Naira.