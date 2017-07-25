Fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai cheer up. Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma are set to promote their film, Jab Harry Met Sejal, on the popular TV series.

According to a Bollywood Life report, Shah Rukh and Anushka will make an appearance during Naksh and Keerti's engagement.

Jab Harry Met Sejal: Fans can now interact with Harry on Facebook in the newly introduced chatbot

As for the storyline, it has been reported that on the day of the engagement, a commotion would take place when the engagement ring would get lost. Kartik and Naira, who were to hand over the rings to the couple, would get blamed for it. Amid all the drama in the Singhania family, the Jab Harry Met Sejal stars would make an entry and sort out the problem.

The report said that both Shah Rukh and Anushka would be seen in traditional attires. The news will surely excite the fans of the show and the superstar too.

Meanwhile, the makers of Jab Harry Met Sejal are leaving no stone unturned to promote the film. Besides reality shows and television series, the makers are engaging with fans through social media as well. After inviting fans to customise the poster of the film with their own pictures and names, the team of Jab Harry Met Sejal introduced an interactive chatbot on Facebook for fans.

Jab Harry Met Sejal will see Shah Rukh playing a Punjabi guide, Harvinder Singh Nehra aka Harry, while Anushka essays the role of a Gujarati woman, Sejal. They meet during their trip to Europe and what follows next is their romantic love story which forms the crux of the film. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, Jab Harry Met Sejal is slated to hit theatres on Friday, August 4.