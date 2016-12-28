Here's some interesting news for viewers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Vishal Singh, who replaced Karan Mehra as Naitik Singhania and is winning hearts with his acting skills, is in love.

Rumour has it that the actor is dating Adita Wahi of Laut Aao Trisha fame. Adita was earlier married to director Ameet Sawant. The couple has been going strong for quite some time now and is serious about each other.

A source told Tellychakkar.com: "The two have been friends for quite a long time. Taking ahead their association steadily Adita and Vishal have been dating each other. While marriage is definitely on the cards, they will take their own sweet time to make their relationship official."

Adita, who is quite active on social media, shares a lot of pictures of them together, hinting that they are more than just good friends.

In other news, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been making headlines for quite some time owing to its cast. After Rohan Mehra took the exit route, Rishi Dev has been roped in as new Naksh. Rishi would make an entry on the show during Karthik (Mohsin Khan) and Naira's (Shivangi Joshi) engagement.

Also, the show's lead actress Hina Khan aka Akshara was reportedly ousted from the show due to her never-ending tantrums and insecurities with the younger co-stars. Hina, on the other hand, said that she quit the show as she had been keeping unwell of late.

