Here's exciting news for fans of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Of late, viewers have been witnessing some intense tracks and to bring some light-hearted moments on the show, the makers have come up with an interesting track.

The Bhalla family will welcome a new member to their family, Gulaabo, who is a teacher by profession. Gulaabo's character is inspired by Kamal Haasan's iconic role in Chachi 420. Interestingly, Gulaabo's role is played by none other than Karan Patel and will surely leave the viewers in splits.

Karan, who plays the lead role of Raman on the show, is excited to play the character and feels fortunate to get the opportunity. "I am excited and nervous both at the same time. I am sure No OTHER actor has got this opportunity to play such a character before. Of course, people have played something similar, but none with Prosthetics. So, I thank Ekta for giving me this wonderful opportunity and I just hope people love Gulabo the way they love Raman. After the late Robin Williams in Mrs. Doubtfire and Kamal Hassan in Chachi 420 its Karan Patel in Yeh Hai Mohbbatein...LoL!" Karan told India Forums.

In other news, there was a rumour recently that all was not well between Karan and lead actress Divyanka Tripathi aka Ishita. The rumour started doing the rounds after both the actors posted two different images on Instagram with a strong caption, without taking names.

Karan also confirmed to a website that his post was meant for someone. On the other hand, Divyanka on her post said that people should have a sense of responsibility towards their profession. While one can't say for sure if the posts were meant for each other, it is known to fans that Karan and Divyanka have never shared a good relation although both are cordial towards each other.