Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya aka Ishita of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is undoubtedly one of the most loved television actresses with a massive fan base.

The actress, who is highly active on Instagram, recently achieved a milestone by crossing 6 million followers on the social media site. In fact, she is the first Indian TV actress to reach that number on Instagram.

Watch Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka and Vivek's sensual dance at a party [VIDEOS]

Overwhelmed with the love showered on her, Divyanka took to Instagram to express her gratitude to fans.

Before announcing the special news, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress teased her fans with a post and wrote: "Tell me...Why am I smiling so much?!" and "Any special reason behind this #CartoonicSmile?!"

She later revealed the special news and thanked her fans. "The reason behind my smile is- YOU! Thanks for keeping me hooked to @Instagram! If it wasn't for YOU, I won't click silly selfies, memorable pictures and won't have stories saved to remember. A cocooned, shy person like me (yes, that's what I am in real life) could not have stayed connected with you all, if it wasn't for this medium. YOU-#6Million people have become a very important part of my 'hourly' life! Thanks for making me stay connected to this part of the world! #LoveAndGratitude #Celebrating6Million"

In other news, Divyanka is head over heels in love with her husband Vivek Dahiya, whom she married last year.

The lovebirds often share the pictures and videos of them on Instagram. Recently, they were seen dancing their hearts out to the tunes of Tenu Suit Suit Karda from Hindi Medium at a pub in Mumbai. In the video, Divyanka was seen flaunting some sensational moves.

Meanwhile, the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein will be adapted into Marathi in regional TV. Titled Na Kalat Sare Ghadle, the show will be co-produced by actor Swappnil Joshi and will air on Star Pravah.