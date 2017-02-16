Popular television couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya took a short break from their hectic work schedule to celebrate Valentine's Day in Goa.

The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein couple has been posting photos and videos of the trip on Instagram. Vivek wished fans Valentine's Day in TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor style in one of the videos.

Last year, the couple travelled to Sri Lanka to attend an event on the lovers' day.

The Goa trip was a surprise Vivek had planned for Divyanka. The Kawach actor told India Forums: "Last year on Valentine's, we weren't married, we were in Sri Lanka and we had an amazing time. So this time, I needed to up our game. Back then, we were only engaged and now we're married so it has to be more special so that will be my attempt. For a two-day quick getaway, there is no better place than Goa. I'm looking forward to spending some quality time with Divyanka as our schedules in Mumbai do not give us that luxury."

Divyanka and Vivek met on the sets Yeh Hai Mohabbatein and tied the knot in a traditional ceremony in July last year. Though they couldn't go for a honeymoon soon after the wedding, the lovebirds have been doing several short trips in the past few months. During New Year, they travelled to Europe and then a few weeks ago, Divyanka and Vivek, flew down to the former's hometown Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh.