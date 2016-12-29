New Year is just around the corner and everyone is planning to celebrate it with their near and dear ones. Similarly, the cast of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein too are in a celebratory mood.

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Divyanka, Karan, Anita and others explore Australia

While fans are aware that Divyanka Tripathi and husband Vivek Dahiya are enjoying their honeymoon in Paris, her co-stars Karan Patel, Anita Hassanandani, along with their respective spouses Ankita Bhargava and Rohit Reddy, and Aly Goni have flown down to Amsterdam to ring in the New Year. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein gang is accompanied by popular TV couple Rithvik Dhanjani and Asha Negi.

It is known that the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein cast share a great bond and often spend time together. However, this is for the first time that the entire gang is holidaying in an international destination together. They recent travelled to Australia to shoot an important schedule of the show.

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek have been updating their fans with pictures from their Europe trip on their respective Instagram pages.

In other news, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, which has been entertaining the audience for more than three years now, recently completed 1000 episodes. The cast celebrated the milestone with much zeal.

Karan's wife and actress Ankita took to her Instagram account to share a picture of the team. Ankita captioned the picture: "Woah! 3yrs,1000Episodes aur dher saare Rishte! Big Hug 2eachone of U! Miles achieved n Miles 2 Go! Special hug 2 @ekmainaurektu7 U know why"