Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, who plays the lead role of Ishita in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, never fails to amaze her fans. Although the actress sports both traditional and western outfits, she surprised her fans by donning extremely glamorous attire at a recently held party.

The actress, who is quite active on Instagram, shared some pictures from the bash. In a black and white printed dress and tied-up hair, Divyanka looked absolute stunning in the pictures.

The 32-years-old was at the launch party of co-star-turned-entrepreneur Anita Hassanandani's (Shagun) line of designer bags – Bag Talk – that was held at a plush suburban hotel in Mumbai. Besides Divyanka, the bash was attended by several other television celebrities including Anita's mentor Ekta Kapoor. Vahbiz Dorabjee, Kishwer Merchant, Suyyash Rai, Rashami Desai, Prince Narula, Yuvika Chaudhary and many others were also spotted at the party.

Meanwhile, Divyanka is gearing up to take part in dance reality show Nach Baliye 8 along with husband Vivek Dahiya. The couple, who got married last year, is working on finalising the deal. It would be extremely exciting for millions of fans of the actress to see her showcasing her dancing skills with her husband.

Recently, Divyanka and Vivek were in news when they took a short break from their work to celebrate Valentine's Day in Goa.