With the New Year round the corner, automakers are all set to drive into the year-end festivities with irresistible offers as part of their promotional discounts on a range of models to woo customers. The first to take the plunge is German carmaker Audi.

The carmaker is offering special prices and EMI options on select models in India under "Audi Rush" package. The scheme covers four models from the Audi India range namely Audi A3, Audi A4, Audi A6 and Audi Q3 SUV. These models now come with whopping discounts in the range of Rs 3 lakh to 8.85 lakh.

Customers can also avail Audi India's unique "Buy Now, Pay in 2019" offering. The scheme is valid for a limited period though.

So how does the mathematics work? After the discounts, Audi A3 is now priced at Rs 26.99 lakh against its original price of Rs 31.99 lakh. Audi A4 on the other hand comes at 33.99 lakh against its earlier Rs 39.97 lakh price tag. Coming to Audi A6 sedan, you can drive out with model if you have Rs 44.99 lakh against the earlier price tag of Rs 53.84 lakh. Away from the sedans, Audi Q3 SUV will now be available at Rs 29.99 lakh against the earlier listed price of Rs 33.4 lakh.

These offers and schemes can be availed at all the dealerships of the company across the country.

