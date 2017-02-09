Director Hari's Telugu movie Yamudu 3, starring Suriya Sivakumar, Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan, has received positive reviews from the audience in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

Yamudu 3 is the Telugu dubbed version of Tamil action-masala film S3 aka Singam 3, which is the third installment in the superhit Singam film series. Besides direction, Hari has also written the story and screenplay for the movie, which has all the commercial ingredients to impress the Telugu viewers.

The audience say Yamudu 3 has routine story, but it is the screenplay, which is filled with masala elements, that make the film an interesting watch. Some action, romance and comedy keep the film goers engeged in the first half, which is average. The story picks up the moment after the interval and the second half is very entertaining. The climax is also good.

The audience say Suriya rocks the shows as DCP and his performance is the main highlight of Yamudu 3. He stuns everyone with his superb action scenes. Anushka Shetty and Shruti Haasan fill glamour slot and their chemistry with Suriya is another attraction of the film. Thakur Anoop Singh, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Krish, Nithin Sathya, Soori, Robo Shankar, Chaams and Neetu Chandra have done justice to their roles.

KE Gnanavel Raja and Dhaval Jayantilal Gada have bankrolled Yamudu 3 under their banners Studio Green and Pen Movies and they have got brilliant production values in the film. Amazing choreography of action scenes, Harris Jayaraj's songs and background score, Priyan's camera work and dialogues are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

We bring to you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live udpate of Yamudu 3 movie review by audience:

