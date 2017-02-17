As recall woes continue to hound auto-makers across the globe, the latest to join the list is Japanese motorcycle manufacturer Yamaha. After Yamaha recently recalled R3 sports bike in the United States, the Indian arm of the company has followed suit and issued a recall.

Yamaha India is recalling 1,155 units of YZF-R3 to fix defects in its fuel tank bracket and main switch sub assembly. The recall includes R3 models manufactured from 2015 to 2016 -- essentially most of the bikes that the company made in the country. Yamaha R3 was launched in India in August 2015.

"The YZF-R3 is an exceptional performer and has been very successful on Indian roads. Recently, the parent company Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd., Japan has detected a defect in its Fuel Tank Bracket and Main Switch Sub Assy and has announced a recall. In India, this will affect 1,155 vehicles," Yamaha said in a statement.

The repair of the affected parts will be done free of cost and the owners of the affected models will be contacted by the company. The R3 owners can also check on the website if their motorcycle is affected by entering their chassis/frame number.

YZF-R3 is sold in India as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) units from the company's manufacturing plant in Indonesia. The motorcycle is powered by a twin-cylinder, liquid cooled, 321cc engine that develops 41.4bhp at 10,750rpm and 29.6Nm of torque at 9,000rpm mated to a six-speed transmission. YZF-R3 is 2090mm long, 720mm wide, 1135mm tall and has a wheelbase of 1380mm. The module offers a ground clearance of 160mm, and comes with a fuel tank capacity of 14-litres.

Yamaha had also recalled 902 units of R3 sports bike in India in June 2016. The recall was over defects in the clutch pressure plate and oil pump function.