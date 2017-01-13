Japanese motorcycle maker Yamaha has been perfecting the latest version of the YZF-R15 for quite some time in Indonesia. The popular 150cc fully-faired motorcycle is rumoured to offer a better performance coupled with an aggressive design. New spy shots indicate YZF-R15 Version 3.0 will be a giant leap forward in terms of design.

Also read: Yamaha FZ250 teased ahead of India launch on January 24

The latest spy shot reveals the side profile of the bike. The fairing and the fuel tank get an upgrade, giving the bike a more athletic stance. The high and minimal rear section perfectly complements aggressive body panels. The tail lamps are narrow in line with the current version.

Earlier, spy shots gave a clear picture on the design at front. It will feature a sporty design in line with the flagship YZF-R1. The headlamps cluster incorporates split LED headlights separated by an air intake. The motorcycle also sports new aluminium swing-arm and a protruding license plate.

One of the major attractions of the new R15 will be the all digital instrumentation cluster with blue backlights. The suspension will also get updates with USD front forks and mono unit at rear. Both front and rear wheels will be equipped with disc brakes and ABS is also expected as standard.

Reports indicate that the motorcycle will be powered by a 155cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The mill is likely to come with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology that will aid in increasing top speed figure and sharper throttle response. The mill is expected to get a power boost in the range of 18-20bhp and 17-18Nm of peak torque.

In an interview, Yasuo Ishihara, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Research and Development India, said that with the next R15, buyers should be able to enjoy the bike more than anything else. Hence, the new R15 is expected to be significant upgrade from the current version.

source: iwanbanaran.com