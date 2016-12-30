Japanese motorcycle major Yamaha has been working on the next generation of YZF-R15. It was reported that the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 will be a giant leap forward in terms of performance and safety. The motorcycle was caught on camera testing in Indonesia, which sheds some lights on the design and features.

The spy shots of iwanbanaran.com indicate that the motorcycle will get a major rework in terms of design. The new front end features more athletic design in line with the flagship YZF-R1. The new front faring incorporates split LED headlights separated by an air intake. The motorcycle also sports new aluminium swing-arm and protruding license plate section. The spy shots further suggest mildly redesigned tail light and a new fuel tank design.

One of the major attractions of the new R15 will be the all digital instrumentation cluster with blue backlights. It will borrow some design bits from M-Slaz such as the lowered pillion seat, wheel design and exhaust. The suspension will also get updates with USD front forks and mono unit at rear.

Various reports indicate that the motorcycle will be powered by a 155cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed gearbox. The mill is also rumoured with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology that will aid in increasing top speed figure and sharper throttle response than the current version.

Yasuo Ishihara, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Research and Development India, had said in an interview that the new version will be a step up from the current generation in all aspects of performance and safety. Hence, it is safe to assume that a power boost will be in the range of 18-20bhp and 17-18Nm of peak torque. The motorcycle will boast of dual disc brakes for clinical stopping power in addition to the ABS which is expected as standard.