India Yamaha Motor (IYM) had one of the most spectacular pavilions at Auto Expo 2018 with almost every model on sale in India on display. The highlight in the stall was the launch of YZF-R15 Version 3.0. The R15 is a hugely popular 150cc supersport motorcycle in India and hence its newer version got a warm welcome from the show-goers.

We have compiled a list of all you need to know about the YZF-R15 Version 3.0.

Design

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 gets a sharper and aerodynamic front. The headlamps cluster incorporates split LED headlights separated by an air intake. The design of muscular tank and fairing, and edgy tail with LED lights are borrowed from its track sibling R1, this R doesn't fail to impress. Overall, the design is a great step up from the YZF-R15 Version 2.0.

New engine and transmission

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is powered by a new 155cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-valve fuel-injected engine in place of the 149cc engine. The engine has a 58.0-58.7mm bore and stroke, and an 11.6:1 compression ratio. It produces a maximum 19.3bhp of power at 10,000rpm and a maximum torque of 15Nm at 8,500 rpm.

The mill comes mated to a six-speed transmission that also features an assist and slip clutch. This makes the clutch feel lighter and helps the bike be in control under hard downshifts.

Features

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 flaunts a fully-digital multi-function instrument cluster with a gear-shift light and a connector for USB charging.

Cycle parts

The motorcycle continues with the Deltabox frame. India-spec models get a conventional telescopic suspension in place of USD shocks to keep the price in check. The motorcycle comes with 100/80 17-spec front tyres and 140/70 17-spec rear tubeless tyres (same size as offered in YZF-R3). Braking power comes from 282mm disc brake with a two-piston calliper at the front while the rear gets a smaller 220mm disc. The disappointing part is that ABS has not been offered.

Dimensions and weight

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 weighs just 139 kg and has a massive 170mm ground clearance. The supersport bike has a length, width and height of 1,990mm, 725mm and 1,135mm, respectively. The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 measures 1,325mm wheelbase and 815mm seat height.

Price and colours

Yamaha has launched YZF-R15 Version 3.0 for Rs 1.25 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and it is offered in two colour options -- Racing Blue and Thunder Grey.

Racing Kit

In a bid to woo the racing enthusiasts, Yamaha will also market racing kit consisting Metzeler tyre along with Daytona muffler and Frame Slider with the new version. This kit can be additionally purchased from Yamaha dealerships.