The new version of Yamaha's popular supersport motorcycle, YZF-R15, is one of the most-anticipated launches at Auto Expo 2018 scheduled to begin on February 7. Ahead of the gala launch at India's biennial auto show, Yamaha dealers have started accepting bookings for the new version which is touted to be named YZF-R15 Version 3.0.

Yamaha YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is open for bookings at some Yamaha dealerships in the country for a token amount of Rs 5,000, according to Rushlane. The publication has posted a picture of booking slip by a customer named Vishnu, who has placed the order in Bengaluru. This seems to be a dealer-level booking as India Yamaha Motor is yet to officially announce the bookings for new R15 Version 3.0.

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 has already reached some Yamaha dealers. A previous report had claimed that R15 Version 3.0 will be priced at Rs 1.2 lakh, ex-showroom Hyderabad. If the leaked pricing is anything to go by, an increase in price for the new R15 is nominal.

The India-spec R15 Version 3.0 will feature some changes compared to the international-spec launched in Indonesia last year to keep the price in check. India-spec R15 Version 3.0 will be equipped with conventional front forks in place of the premium upside-down (USD). In addition, the India-bound model is expected to run on MRF tyres and not the IRC ones were seen on the Indonesian-spec bike. Anti-lock Brake System (ABS) will be another major omission in India-spec R15 V 3.0.

The highlight of new YZF-R15 is the all-new 155.1cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-stroke SOHC engine with fuel injection replacing the 149cc mill. It develops 19.7bhp of power 10,000rpm and the peak torque is 14.7Nm at 8,500rpm. The power has gone up by 3bhp in the new R15 compared to the outgoing model. The mill comes mated to a six-speed transmission and is now equipped with a slipper clutch for clutch-free up-shifts.

On the design front, YZF-R15 will feature an aggressive design in line with the bigger R Series bikes. Redesigned headlamp cluster incorporates split full-LED headlights separated by an air intake. The new YZF-R15's fairing and the fuel tank are more edgy, giving the bike an improved athletic stance.