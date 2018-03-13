India Yamaha Motor (IYM), the Indian subsidiary of Japanese two-wheeler brand launched the new version of its 150cc full faired bike, the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 at the Auto Expo 2018 in February. The new avatar of the popular supersport model has been priced at Rs 1.25 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. Now the details of the accessories for the new R15 has been revealed.

Yamaha had showcased a fully kitted up YZF-R15 Version 3.0 at the Auto Expo in Thunder Grey/Red color options while the price for the accessories was not mentioned at the show. The accessories list start at Rs 225 for the tank pad and it goes all the way up to Rs 16,700 for the Daytona exhaust system, offered specifically for the racing enthusiasts.

Accessories Price Tank pad Rs 225 Seat cover Rs 430 Exhaust shield Rs 500 Frame sliders Rs 2,450 Metzler rear radial tire Rs 9,998 Daytona exhaust system Rs 16,700

All these accessories are completely road-legal and can be purchased at any Yamaha dealership across the country.

The biggest addition in the YZF-R15 Version 3.0 is the all-new 155cc liquid-cooled SOHC 4-valve fuel-injected engine in place of the 149cc engine. The new power plant produces a maximum 19.3bhp of power at 10,000rpm and a maximum torque of 15Nm at 8,500 rpm. The power has gone up by 3bhp when compared with the YZF-R15 Version 2.0. The mill comes mated to a six-speed transmission that also features an assist and slip clutch. This makes the clutch feel lighter and helps the bike be in control under hard downshifts.

The new R15 also boasts of fully-digital multi-function instrument cluster with a gear-shift light and a connector for USB charging. The motorcycle continues with the Deltabox frame and suspension duties are handled by telescopic unit upfront and mono unit at the rear. Braking power comes from 282mm disc brake at the front while the rear gets a smaller 220mm disc, however the disappointing part is that ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) has not been offered.

The YZF-R15 Version 3.0 also gets an aggressive design in line with the bigger and flagship Yamaha YZF-R1. Redesigned headlamp cluster incorporates split full-LED headlights separated by an air intake. The new YZF-R15's fairing and the fuel tank are more edgy, giving the bike an athletic stance.

Source: Bikewale