India Yamaha Motor, the Indian subsidiary of Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer Yamaha, had a busy year in 2017. The company launched the FZ25 in the beginning of the year and then Fazer 25 in the middle of the year. For 2018 also, it has exciting bikes in the pipeline.

Multiple reports claims, Yamaha's 2018 campaign may start with the launch of the MT-03. The motorcycle is basically a stripped-down version of Yamaha YZF-R3 to attain naked, street fighter looks. It is expected to be launched in February 2018. Since the dates of Auto Expo 2018 comes in February, Yamaha may choose the show as the launch platform. A report in Zigwheels claims the MT-03 will be priced around Rs 2.75 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The MT-03 is devoid of the full fairing of the R3 and it comes with a single-pod headlight. It has a more conventional single piece and wide handlebar instead of clip-on handlebars of newer bikes. True to its naked street bike DNA, the MT-03 comes with a muscular tank, small tail lamp and exposed frame.

The motorcycle will draw power from a 321cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that belts out 41.6bhp at 10,750rpm and peak torque of 29.6Nm at 9,000rpm mated to a six-speed constant mesh gearbox.

The motorcycle weighs just 165kg, about four kilograms less than the YZF-R3. The MT-03 runs on 120/70 and 140/70 section tyres at the front and rear respectively on 17-inch alloy wheels. It will also feature disc brakes for both wheels 298mm at front and 220mm at the rear, while dual-channel Anti-lock Braking system is expected as standard in India.

If Yamaha prices MT-03 at Rs 2.75 lakh, it will be cheaper by Rs 50,000 compared to the YZF-R3 which is priced at Rs 3.25 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The MT-03 will go up against Kawasaki Z250, DSK Benelli TNT300 and the upcoming BMW G 310 R.