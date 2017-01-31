India Yamaha Motor launched the FZ25, a middle-class, street fighter motorcycle for a competitive price tag of Rs 1.19 lakh on January 24. Vice-president of the firm has hinted at more iterations of the new model.

When asked about the Fazer 250, a faired iteration of the FZ25, Roy Kurien, vice-president, sales and marketing, Yamaha India said "That is like logical, right? Just wait for some time. We will let you know that," reports Powerdrift.

Extracting a faired sibling from the FZ25 will not be a herculean task for Yamaha as it has already tried it in the 150cc premium bike space. Yamaha currently sells three FZ models in the 150cc segment- FZ-Fi, FZS-Fi and the Fazer-Fi. All the three bikes are based on the same platform and hence production cost for all three models same. This tried and tested formula indicates, the Fazer 250 is not too far from the reality.

The Fazer 250 is also expected to draw power from 249cc air-cooled 4-stroke 2-valve single-cylinder unit that does duty in the FZ25. It develops 19bhp of power at 8,000rpm and maximum torque of 20Nm at 6,000rpm in the FZ25 while the figures may get a slight tweak in the Fazer 250. The mill will be mated to a five-speed transmission.

Just like the 150cc sibling, the Fazer 250 will also sport with sharper styling with an edgy design. Touring friendly bits such as bigger windscreen can also be expected. There is no information on the arrival of Fazer 250 at present. Yamaha may leave a year gap for the new variant. The Fazer 250 is expected to be premium by Rs 10,000 over the FZ25.

Source: PowerDrift