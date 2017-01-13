Bollywood celebrities have showered praises on Deepika Padukone for making a confident Hollywood debut opposite Vin Diesel in the action film xXx: Return of Xander Cage.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage, directed by DJ Caruso, is the third instalment in the xXx franchise. The film features an ensemble cast, including Deepika, Diesel, Donnie Yen, Samuel L. Jackson, Tony Jaa, Nina Dobrev, Ruby Rose, Rory McCann, Kris Wu, and Ariadna Gutiérrez.

The action thriller, which is set to release in India before its worldwide premiere, has received positive reviews from the Bollywood celebrities. Several Bollywood celebrities, including Shahid Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Preity Zinta, Irrfan Khan, Milap Zaveri and Jackky Bhagnani have watched the film in a special screening that was held on Thursday.

Post the star-studded premiere, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to praise the action thriller and Deepika's performance. Irrfan Khan was among the first celebrity to tweet about the movie.

Here is what Irrfan and other celebs have to say about the movie:

Ashutosh Gowariker: Way to go Deepika Padukone! A super confident debut in Hollywood! And you've matched Vin, Donnie and Tony in the hi-octane action "xXx: Return of Xander Cage".

Irrfan Khan: What a charming, sharp, action-packed entry into Hollywood. Only fly from here Deepika Padukone. 'xXx: Return Of Xander Cage'.

Milap Zaveri: 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' is like 'Dhoom 35' insane action! So proud of Deepika Padukone, who has a kicka** role! Punchlines, punches, depth, glamour and style! Most big Hollywood heroines don't have much to do usually in big action franchises. Brilliant to see Deepika Padukone in a great role!

Jackky Bhagnani: Had a great time with the gorgeous Deepika Padukone and Vin Diesel at 'xXx…" India Premiere. wish you all the best for the film.